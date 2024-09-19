Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $156.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $156,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,124 shares of company stock worth $280,045,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of MA opened at $494.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.