Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $75.36 Million Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.34% of Hillman Solutions worth $75,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 204,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 268,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.