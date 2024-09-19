Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 187 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $62,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,074.71 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,011.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

