Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 18,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

