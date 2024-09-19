C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $93.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

