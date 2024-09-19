Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.20 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.04) by $16.79.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

