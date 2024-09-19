Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,050.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.95), with a volume of 2994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.47).

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 904.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 849.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,263.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,565.22%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

