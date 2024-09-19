Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calix in a report released on Sunday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

