Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 380.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 186,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

