Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 0.1%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 88,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

