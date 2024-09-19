Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $129.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,737,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

