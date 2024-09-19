Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Cameco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 57,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

