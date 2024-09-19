Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 2.7%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.45. 120,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 528,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.