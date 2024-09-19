Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.