Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.2 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.