Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Diaceutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Diaceutics has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6,700.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.