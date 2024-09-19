Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
Diaceutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Diaceutics has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6,700.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Diaceutics Company Profile
