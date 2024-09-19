Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 158 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
