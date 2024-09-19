Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 158 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 102 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10,200.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.28 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

