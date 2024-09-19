Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s current price.
Good Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.91. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.63). The firm has a market cap of £45.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,476.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Good Energy Group
