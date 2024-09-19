Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s current price.

Good Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.91. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.63). The firm has a market cap of £45.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,476.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

