Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 25%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 117,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 152,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Carbon
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.