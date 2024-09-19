Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 25%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 117,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 152,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

