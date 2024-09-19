Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.43

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$161.43 and last traded at C$160.12, with a volume of 6324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$158.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

