Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.41

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.41 and traded as high as C$35.80. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.34, with a volume of 271,616 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.41.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4087248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

