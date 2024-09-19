Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Down 75.5%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 75.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 27,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 92,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

