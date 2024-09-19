Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 34,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 132,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

