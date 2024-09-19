Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

