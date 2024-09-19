Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
