Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$10.67 and last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 2205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

