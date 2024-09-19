Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and traded as low as C$6.48. Canopy Growth shares last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 913,905 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEED. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of C$554.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67. In other news, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67. Also, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$335,303.84. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

