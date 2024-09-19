Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.78). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

bluebird bio Trading Down 1.0 %

bluebird bio stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

