Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Canuc Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of C$11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.50.
About Canuc Resources
Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canuc Resources
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.