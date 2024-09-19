Capco Asset Management LLC Has $24.06 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 5.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

Autodesk stock opened at $264.21 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

