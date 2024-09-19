Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,654,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 723,639 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.31.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 981,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 762,605 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

