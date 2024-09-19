Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,654,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 723,639 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.31.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
