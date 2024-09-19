Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after buying an additional 59,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000.

CGXU stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

