Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Shares Down 0.2%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 12,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.