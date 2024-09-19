Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,507,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,695 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $38.66.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

