Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

