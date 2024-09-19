Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois Sells 29,906 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41.
Humberto Antonio Fernandois also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.92. 522,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
