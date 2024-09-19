Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,643,200 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 5,227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.2 days.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.