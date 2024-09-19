Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CJ stock opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$169.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.8847737 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.