Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.01

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.01 ($68.90) and traded as low as €56.95 ($63.28). Carl Zeiss Meditec shares last traded at €59.55 ($66.17), with a volume of 207,683 shares traded.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

