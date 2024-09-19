CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

