Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Carmell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carmell at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of Carmell stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Carmell has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

Featured Stories

