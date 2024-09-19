Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 225,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $471.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.89. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

