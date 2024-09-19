Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 669,916 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 291,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 730,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

