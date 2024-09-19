Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

