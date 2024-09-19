Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 3,317 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 213.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

