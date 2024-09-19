Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.