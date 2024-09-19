Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

