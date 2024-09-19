Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $48.14 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

