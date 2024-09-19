Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $163,000 Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 142,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

