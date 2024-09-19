Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.