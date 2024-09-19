Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,554,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

