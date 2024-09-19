Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 312,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

